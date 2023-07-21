Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Shares Down 4.6%

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $254.46 and last traded at $255.46. 130,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 165,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,700. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

