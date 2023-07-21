Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW) Short Interest Update

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Guardforce AI Trading Down 29.5 %

NASDAQ:GFAIW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 143,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,039. Guardforce AI has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guardforce AI stock. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW – Free Report) by 120.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,359 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Guardforce AI were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

