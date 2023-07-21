Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.20

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.20 and traded as low as $15.83. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 331,881 shares changing hands.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.70%.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 323.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.