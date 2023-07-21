Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.20

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.20 and traded as low as $15.83. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 331,881 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.70%.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
