Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Short Interest Update

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.21. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $83.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,373,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $140,908.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,714.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $937,981 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

