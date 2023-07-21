Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.50

Shares of Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.47 ($0.03), with a volume of 79234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.44 ($0.03).
Gulf Investment Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89.
About Gulf Investment Fund
Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.
