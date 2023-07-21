GXChain (GXC) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $22.07 million and $1,295.08 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002134 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002330 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.