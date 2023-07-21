Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.85

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLFDY. Liberum Capital raised Halfords Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Halfords Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Halfords Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Halfords Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83.

Halfords Group Increases Dividend

Halfords Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

