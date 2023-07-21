Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Short Interest Up 10.5% in June

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.
Halfords Group Price Performance
Shares of HLFDY remained flat at $5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. Halfords Group has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $5.83.
Halfords Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1566 per share. This is a boost from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Halfords Group
Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.
Further Reading
