Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.05.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,831 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,237 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

