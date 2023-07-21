Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 732,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 888,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HAFC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HAFC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.08. 80,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,514. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $521.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $66.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry Chung bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,994.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth $52,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 748.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.