Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 213.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $213.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.31. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

