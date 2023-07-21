Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $458,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $120.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

