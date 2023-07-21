Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $537,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after buying an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $90,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $87,387,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 16,307.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 777,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,219,000 after acquiring an additional 772,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.75. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

