Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Stock Down 0.7 %

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.21.

Tesla stock opened at $291.26 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $923.15 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

