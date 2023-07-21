Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,119,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 327,509 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 887,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 200,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

SLV opened at $22.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.