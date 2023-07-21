Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 598.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPB. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

