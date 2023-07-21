Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,674 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,358 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 40.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RUN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $21.65 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $44,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 311,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,499 shares of company stock worth $2,456,605. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

