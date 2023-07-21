Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Gap Up to $36.60

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.60, but opened at $38.09. Harley-Davidson shares last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 511,668 shares.
HOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.
The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.10.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.87%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.
