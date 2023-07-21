Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Upgraded at DA Davidson

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOG. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

