Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Short Interest Update

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 7,620,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Harmonic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 35.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,800,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 276.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 1,349,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 841.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,411,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,597 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,466,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,161 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

See Also

