Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$145.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.32 million.

Haynes International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HAYN opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $642.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Haynes International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $152.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

HAYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,000. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

