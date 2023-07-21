HC Wainwright Trims Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Target Price to $1.80

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.80 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 157.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

NYSE ASM opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.44 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSE:ASM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 13.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

