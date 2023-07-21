HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 305.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,067 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 4.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.78.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.49. 118,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,927. The stock has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.