HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,370,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,610,547 shares.The stock last traded at $70.66 and had previously closed at $70.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HDB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29. The firm has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,554,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

