Head to Head Analysis: Broad Street Realty (BRST) and Its Rivals

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Broad Street Realty to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Broad Street Realty and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Broad Street Realty Competitors 214 1000 1127 23 2.41

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 324.05%. Given Broad Street Realty’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broad Street Realty has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Broad Street Realty and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $32.95 million -$13.75 million -1.27 Broad Street Realty Competitors $2.92 billion $67.76 million 9.75

Broad Street Realty’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty. Broad Street Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -35.33% -33.01% -4.06% Broad Street Realty Competitors -184.31% 3.10% 0.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Broad Street Realty competitors beat Broad Street Realty on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, landlord representation, property acquisition and disposition, real estate development, project/construction management, finance, strategic consulting, property management, and asset management. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

