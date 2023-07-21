Head-To-Head Analysis: Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) & Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) and Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Cerro Grande Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds 11.86% 14.71% 6.34% Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -35.76%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerro Grande Mining has a beta of -1.06, meaning that its stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mountain Province Diamonds and Cerro Grande Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerro Grande Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Cerro Grande Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $527.95 million 0.15 $37.84 million $0.22 1.68 Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than Cerro Grande Mining.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Cerro Grande Mining on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Cerro Grande Mining

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, copper, and industrial mineral deposits. It holds interests in Tordillo project, which covers an area of 6,632 hectares located to the southwest of Pimenton; and limestone deposits, including Catedral and Cal Norte. The company was formerly known as South American Gold and Copper Company Limited and changed its name to Cerro Grande Mining Corporation in March 2011. Cerro Grande Mining Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Providencia, Chile.

