Head-To-Head Comparison: Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) vs. Lookers (OTCMKTS:LKKRF)

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) and Lookers (OTCMKTS:LKKRF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lazydays and Lookers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $1.25 billion 0.13 $66.39 million $0.75 16.04 Lookers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lazydays has higher revenue and earnings than Lookers.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lookers 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Lazydays and Lookers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lazydays presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.61%. Given Lazydays’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lazydays is more favorable than Lookers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.2% of Lazydays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and Lookers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays 3.04% 15.47% 4.53% Lookers N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lazydays beats Lookers on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Lookers

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; and leasing fleet management. It operates various franchised dealerships and online platforms. The company is also involved in the sale of tires, oils, parts, and accessories. In addition, it offers credit broking services; property management services; and insurance products, as well as sale and maintenance of vehicles, and distribution of spare parts. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

