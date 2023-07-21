Head-To-Head Survey: Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) and Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) and Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Huntsman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Huntsman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Huntsman pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mitsubishi Chemical Group pays an annual dividend of $9.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 162.0%. Huntsman pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsubishi Chemical Group pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Huntsman has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Mitsubishi Chemical Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntsman 2 11 2 0 2.00 Mitsubishi Chemical Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Huntsman and Mitsubishi Chemical Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Huntsman presently has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.71%. Given Huntsman’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Huntsman is more favorable than Mitsubishi Chemical Group.

Profitability

This table compares Huntsman and Mitsubishi Chemical Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntsman 5.11% 11.16% 5.49% Mitsubishi Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huntsman and Mitsubishi Chemical Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntsman $8.02 billion 0.63 $460.00 million $1.95 14.38 Mitsubishi Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A $25.94 0.23

Huntsman has higher revenue and earnings than Mitsubishi Chemical Group. Mitsubishi Chemical Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntsman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Huntsman beats Mitsubishi Chemical Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, phenoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-based polymer formulations; and high performance thermoset resins, curing and toughening agents, and carbon nanotubes additives. The company's products are used in a range of applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, insulation, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, and refining. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products. It also provides high-performance engineering plastics, as well as advanced solutions; industrial materials, such as MMA, petrochemicals, carbon products, and industrial gages; and pharma and regenerative medicines. In addition, the company offers engineering, transportation, and warehousing services. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

