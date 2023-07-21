Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $53.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

