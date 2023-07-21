Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 1,067 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4,445.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after buying an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,998,000 after buying an additional 72,931 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,493,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,120,000 after purchasing an additional 206,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.01.

NYSE DTE opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.74. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

