Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 293.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 91.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 47.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $60.27 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

