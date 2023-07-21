Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 293.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 91.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 47.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $60.27 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile
ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra S&P500
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.