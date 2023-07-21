Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 914 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CL opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.96.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

