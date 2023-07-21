Headlands Technologies LLC Has $102,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GPN opened at $112.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.85. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently -212.77%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.