Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $43,000 in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,606,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in HEICO by 2,002.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in HEICO by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in HEICO by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 236,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,412,000 after buying an additional 72,476 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 781 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,952.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,211 shares of company stock worth $157,944. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEICO Stock Up 1.8 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.22.

Shares of HEI opened at $177.15 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $138.82 and a 52 week high of $180.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.91.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

