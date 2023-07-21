Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 608.3% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

ARKG stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

