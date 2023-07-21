Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,467,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,792,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GWW opened at $767.15 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $466.44 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $723.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $673.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $705.50.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

