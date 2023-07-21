Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 97.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $597,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

