Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $121.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.81 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.49%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

