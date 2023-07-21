Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,712 Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 96,596 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,953,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 69,848 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,749,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,398,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TZA opened at $23.16 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

