Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $89.27

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.27 and traded as low as $84.00. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 226 shares trading hands.

Heartland BancCorp Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.24. The company has a market cap of $169.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland BancCorp Announces Dividend

About Heartland BancCorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 25th were issued a $0.759 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.26%.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

