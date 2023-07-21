Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Heartland Financial USA has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

HTLF opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.13). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $246.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, CEO Bruce K. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $137,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,574.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

