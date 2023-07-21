Henry Schein, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Henry Schein by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Henry Schein by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $539,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.