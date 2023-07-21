Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.00

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.74 ($0.40), with a volume of 9325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Hercules Site Services Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 41.86. The firm has a market cap of £18.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,492.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hercules Site Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Hercules Site Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering business. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Hire of Suction Excavators, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

