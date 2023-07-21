Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 40,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 107,022 shares.The stock last traded at $46.74 and had previously closed at $46.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.05 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading

