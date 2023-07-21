Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 40,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 107,022 shares.The stock last traded at $46.74 and had previously closed at $46.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.08.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Institutional Trading of Heritage-Crystal Clean
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
