Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 565,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,084,026 shares.The stock last traded at $246.49 and had previously closed at $245.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.89.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.03. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.