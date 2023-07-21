Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Heska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Heska Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.59. Heska has a 12-month low of $57.83 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Heska

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.15 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 54.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 828,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,914,000 after acquiring an additional 291,763 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Heska by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,864 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,156,000. Palisade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,586,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 69,688 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures and sells diagnostic and specialty products and solutions for veterinary practitioners in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Australia, and Malaysia. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Further Reading

