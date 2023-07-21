Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of HESM stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.81 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 6.92%. Research analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.5851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 117.59%.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $1,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 268,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.