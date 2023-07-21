HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) COO Buys $1,365,000.00 in Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) COO Rodney L. Woodard bought 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,449. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. 523,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,275. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.27). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 150.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 129,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 77,482 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 25.6% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at about $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 35.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.