HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Down 4.9%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.92. 163,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 325,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 34.22%. As a group, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 555.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 69.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

