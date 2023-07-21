Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,870,000 after acquiring an additional 50,586 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,518,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,568,000 after purchasing an additional 175,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HLT opened at $149.29 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.39 and a 52-week high of $155.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.07.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

